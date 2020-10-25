Pakaraka, a farm to be proud of

Nestled in the Waikato hills against the Kaimai-Mamaku ranges, this dry stock property is stand-out pastoral land, offering solid investment and rewarding lifestyle within a circle of key attractions in Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

Marketed by Bayleys' Matamata-based rural specialist Neville Jacques, this farm is a household name in Romney breeding circles. Owned for the past 27 years by Ross Alexander, Neville says the Alexanders are a well-respected family and acknowledged as leaders in Romney breeding.

Photo / Supplied.

"On properties exhibiting the highest standards of farming, Ross's property certainly highlights this."

This region is probably better known for dairy more than sheep, but Neville says Pakaraka is the epitome of high quality, dry-stock country. Its northerly aspect, soils, facilities and location tick every box. The farm has a 100-year history – not all in one family. During his tenure, however, Ross has continued the legacy, nurturing the land to uphold its heritage – something he is rightly proud of. Currently running around 3700 stock units comprising breeding ewes, cattle and dairy grazers, Ross believes there's potential to diversify into other uses.

It's a unique property for several reasons. The land covers 270 hectares, more or less.

With an average height, 220m above sea level; good winter spring growth is assured. Rainfall averages 1800mm a year and proximity to the ranges ensures the farm is summer safe. In 27 years, Ross has only experienced three droughts. DOC bush frames and shelters three sides of the property, cradling a natural setting that instils a distinct character. Some of the country's southernmost Kauri are found in this bush, among other natives.

Under Ross's tenure, the farm's infrastructure has been well maintained. Farm buildings include three haybarns, a four-stand shearing shed and excellent yards. Fencing is quality post and batten with single-wire electric in the main race areas.

Photo / Supplied.

Fertile, Tirau ash soils have received regular lime and fertiliser applications. P levels range from 25-30 across the property, resulting in superb, weed-free pasture. Water is sourced from two pristine streams on the boundaries and, with no internal drains or waterways, there are no environmental issues.

While the farm is the pivotal focus of Pakaraka, it's what goes with it that enhances this opportunity. The four-bedroom homestead is a highlight. Replacing the original homestead after a fire two years ago, this is the modern-day answer to the homesteads of old – a stunning décor with drawcard kitchen, rustic features and that vital outdoor flow for farm and family gatherings. A large sheltered deck steps out to a spacious open area with a fire pit – the perfect place to sit around the crackling fire and toast each day.

Photo / Supplied.

Solar power is another key feature.

Pakaraka also includes a three-bedroom home for staff and a newly-renovated Airbnb unit for those boutique farmstays. And who wouldn't? This is an easy 27km drive to Matamata and only 55km to the beaches at Mt Maunganui. On school bus runs and with a lifestyle on offer beyond compare – Pakaraka beckons. Let the next chapter begin.

Photo / Supplied.

