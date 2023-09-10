Seventy two year old Glenn Thompson has been surfing in the Mount for over sixty years. Photo / Supplied.

Feedback sought for future direction of Mount Maunganui to Arataki

Tauranga City Council is asking the community for their final thoughts before the draft Mount to Arataki Spatial Plan is taken to commissioners for approval later this year.

Following earlier consultation in March, council has drawn up initiatives around how people move around the Mount to Arataki area, what a healthy community and neighbourhood looks like, improvements to the centres that people go to for work and play and promoting the history and culture of the region.

The purpose of the Mount to Arataki Spatial Plan is to set the direction for how the area develops over the next 30 years. It will enable council to carefully plan the things that need to change now and, in the future, as well as protecting the things people love about the area.

The plan considers a wide range of topics, including:

The wellbeing of our communities

The way we move around

Culture and heritage

The natural environment and the features we want to protect

Public open space: playgrounds, parks, and community facilities

The shopping, entertainment, and business centres

How to manage the different land uses in the area, including industrial, residential, and commercial.

More liveable means more local

Liveable neighbourhoods allow us to live, learn, work, and play within a short walk of our homes.

This means recognising our different neighbourhoods with a greater focus on visitors in Mount North, and local community outcomes in Omanu, Arataki/Bayfair, and Whareroa areas. We’ll support the growth of neighbourhoods and commercial centres, so they are accessible and safe for locals and visitors. We will offer events, amenities, and activities for people of all ages and abilities.

Liveable neighbourhoods allow us to live close to the places that meet our daily needs like shops, schools, and workplaces. Photo / Supplied.

Connected neighbourhoods, no matter how you travel

Connected neighbourhoods provide safe, reliable, and easy options for how we move around and get to where we want to go.

Healthy neighbourhoods mean making the most of the outdoors

Healthy neighbourhoods allow us to be active and enjoy the spaces around us. They require a healthy environment that is cared for by everyone.

This means holding on to the greenspaces we have, improving access to reserves, parks, and the beach, and enhancing existing public spaces and facilities.

We’ll continue to improve our whenua, air, harbour, and ocean so that they are clean and healthy for future generations and continue to build resilience to climate change and natural hazards.

Connected neighbourhoods provide options for how we move around and get to where we want to go. Photo / Supplied.

Let’s hold on to our unique culture and history

Our neighbourhoods tell the story of our people, culture, and history every day. They create pride in the areas that we live and contribute to a greater community connection between people and places.

It’s all about remembering our past, while embracing our future. We’ll continue to work with mana whenua and our community to promote placemaking and storytelling by creating spaces that reflect local communities, local characters, and local history and culture.

For more information and to place feedback on the draft Mount to Arataki Spatial plan go to tauranga.govt.nz/mount-arataki-feedback.