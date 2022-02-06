Making Tauranga more accessible for all

Children from Tauranga Special School enjoy playing in the neighbouring Kaka Street Reserve playground which includes all-abilities play equipment.

Providing beach access mats means disabled people and people with access needs can also enjoy Tauranga's beautiful beaches.

Creating a network of highly accessible and inclusive public spaces, which will provide greater choice for disabled members of our community and visitors to Tauranga, is the aim of a new initiative by Tauranga City Council.

Over the next 10 years, $400,000 will be available annually for projects that will contribute to the creation of 'accessible hotspots' - areas with a concentrated number of accessibility initiatives. For example, Mount Maunganui is already home to beach access mats and chairs, accessible picnic tables, and the trail rider – Te kaiwhakatere.

An upgrade to the play area at Mount Drury Reserve – Hopukiore in 2022 will add to the development of the city's first accessible hotspot.

Twenty seven percent of Bay of Plenty residents are identified as disabled.

Chair of Parafed Bay of Plenty, Bryce McFall, says the accessible hotspots project will ensure the rights of disabled people are fully included and valued in our city.

"Tauranga City Council plays a major role in reducing the barriers faced by those living with disabilities. The project is one of the key tools that will assist with reducing those barriers."

Stacey Beach access mat. Photo / Supplied.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley says council wants everyone to be able to enjoy and play a full and active part in our city.

"While we're initially concentrating on upgrades and improvements in Mount Maunganui, we're also identifying priority areas for future upgrades and improvements."

Council is seeking feedback from people with disabilities, mobility, sensory, audio, visual, or other needs when accessing spaces, places and experiences, and their whānau and friends, to better understand what people's specific access needs are and to get their ideas on how to make Tauranga even more accessible and liveable.

Examples of the type of initiatives that could be included in an accessible hotspot are all-abilities play equipment, wide clear walkways, accessible bathrooms, mobility car parks, accessible park furnishings, beach access mats and chairs, mobility scooter charging points, and navigation technology that supports people who are blind or have low vision.

To help with the planning of these areas, we want to know what would make it an accessible place for you. Let us know your thoughts in a way that suits you by 28 February 2022:

Fill out the survey, send us your drawing, photos or video of your idea.

- Email – accessiblehotspots@tauranga.govt.nz

- Fill out the survey at www.tauranga.govt.nz/accessiblehotspots

- Drop in to one of our two community days – either Wednesday 16 February or Saturday 19 February, 10am to 2pm, Mount Drury Reserve – Hopukiore play area

- Meetings – if you're a member of a community organisation, you can invite the accessible hotspots project team to attend one of your meetings

- New Zealand Sign Language – via www.seeflow.co.nz/direct – simply use the video recording function to record, review and submit your message, and Seeflow will translate it and email it on to us

- Post your ideas to Accessible Hotspots, Private Bag 12022, Tauranga 3143

- We're here to help – so if you need assistance with providing your feedback, please get in touch.

For more information visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/accessiblehotspots