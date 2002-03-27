Kua tae te wā I It's time

Tauranga City Council Commissioners Anne Tolley (Chair), Shadrach Rolleston, Bill Wasley and Stephen Selwood. Photo / Supplied.

Since we took up our roles as commissioners in February last year, we've heard two things loud and clear in our conversations with the people of Tauranga:

We've underinvested in our city for too long and we don't have the infrastructure and community facilities we need; and

Our city needs and deserves a heart we can all be proud of.

We now have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to tackle those issues and we want to hear what you think.

What story of our city do we want our future generations to hear?

Are we a city which is proud of itself and its heritage, and has a vibrant heart which provides the range of experiences you expect of a modern city? Or are we a city that is content to keep doing the minimum?

After years of indecision, it's time for us to choose.

Kia whakamanawa mai I It's time to revive our city's heart

Late last year we adopted the Civic Precinct Masterplan – Te Manawataki o Te Papa – the heartbeat of Te Papa. The masterplan provides a blueprint for the transformation of the city centre into a place where people will want to live, work, do business, and visit – a place where we can tell the stories of our city's heritage and culture. A place that will make our lives better. We now have two options to bring our plan to life. We can either implement the full Te Manawataki o Te Papa Masterplan or we can go with a modified status quo.

Should we…

Implement the full plan (our preferred option)

Our Te Manawataki o Te Papa Masterplan will provide a cultural and heritage 'shot in the arm' for the city centre and help revitalise the CBD. We think the time is right to do it once and do it properly.

Costs will never be lower than they are today and there would also be potential procurement savings from a multi-year construction opportunity. Our intent is that half of the estimated capital investment of $303 million would come from sources other than rates, including government grants and the potential sale of non-core council assets. The other half would be debt-funded and financed through rates.

Key features of the full masterplan would include a library and community hub, civic whare (a venue for council and community meetings), and museum and exhibition/events space. It would also include upgrading Baycourt and Durham Street and the landscaping of open spaces and the development of the waterfront reserve, between Hamilton and Wharf Streets, linking the harbour with the civic precinct via Masonic Park; Streetscape upgrades on adjacent streets would also be included.

Or should we…

Go with the modified status quo

If we go with the modified status quo, there would still be some community benefits, such as a new library and community hub, but there would be no committed timeframe or funding for other projects in the masterplan, such as the museum and exhibition/events space. If these other projects were picked up at a later date, they would likely cost more and result in prolonged disruption to the city centre. There would also potentially be a lost opportunity to access additional grant funding at the outset.

Development for this option would be confined to civic precinct projects and services currently included in the 2021-31 Long-term Plan (library and community hub, plaza and upgraded parks and streetscapes). We'd also add in the civic whare governance and community meeting space, which was previously going to be included in the civic administration building planned for Willow Street, and then in the leased administration building to be constructed at 90 Devonport Road.

Although this option would be fully ratepayer-funded, we wouldn't need to borrow as much money, and our ongoing operating costs would be lower too, which would result in lower rates than option 1.

It's time to choose: Tauranga.govt.nz/itstime