How natural hazards may potentially affect your property

When it comes to natural hazards, the more we know the safer we are. That’s why Tauranga City Council and Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council are sharing new or updated data on a range of natural hazards over the next 12 months.

Using the latest data is important because it can help us make informed decisions for our homes, businesses, and communities, and make sure our infrastructure is resilient.

New or updated information will include:

Updated slope hazard data and new landslide susceptibility data

New coastal inundation data

Updated flood mapping data for some parts of the city.

“The more we know about natural hazards, the better we can plan, prepare for, and mitigate their effects as well as make decisions to protect people and property,” says Tauranga City Council General Manager of Infrastructure, Nic Johansson.

Find out more

Homeowners will be contacted directly if updated data applies to a property or area they live in – so keep an eye on the letterbox. It will also be added to a property’s Land Information Memorandum (LIM).

To check what natural hazards might affect your home you can visit council’s online mapping tool Mapi at any time.

This tool allows people to search for a property and select from a range of natural hazards to see where it applies to a specific property and the wider suburb. There’s also a user guide available if you’re not sure what to do.

Community drop-in sessions

Community drop-in sessions are being held in November to help people understand more about the slope hazards that may affect their property. Sessions will be held in:

Welcome Bay Community Centre, Wednesday 1 November 4pm – 7pm

The Kollective, Historic Village Thursday 2 November 4 – 7pm

Maungatapu School Hall, Monday 6 November 4pm – 7pm

Pyes Pa Settlers Hall, Thursday 9 November 4pm – 7pm

Residents are welcome to pop in any time to ask questions and talk to the team.



