Historic elegance balances kiwifruit profit with protected nature

Kiwifruit horticulture continues to make headlines with record-breaking figures; both for crop returns and orchard sales. As investors look further afield than the traditional Western Bay of Plenty, Eastern Bay of Plenty captures increasing attention. This property stands alone, however – not simply as a profitable kiwifruit orchard with sideline grazing. Its appeal is way more far-reaching - steeped in history, lifestyle, sentiment and charismatic allure.

Nestled in the foothills of Nukuhou, on SH2 between Opotiki and Whakatane, Fairview Orchard bears a distinctive history dating back to 1890 – starting life with several thousand acres as a stock station on raw land. Over the next three years, the historic villa was built – constructed with kauri and rimu, logged in the Coromandel and barged to Kutarere, then carted by oxen and drays to the site. Over the next century, the station changed hands, size and landscape – steered through two world wars, adapting to different eras, farming and forestry challenges. Finally, in 1990, the current owners bought the property, downsized, re-purposed the land and restored the homestead to its current status.

Photo / Supplied.

Fairview now covers around 58ha – flats planted in 4.84can/ha of Hayward and 2.66can/ha G3 kiwifruit, frost protection and water consent in place – fully managed and with ability to keep it that way. There're 13 paddocks grazing beef cattle, together with 6ha of Lusitanica millable trees. The balance is native bush – a backdrop of some 25ha, streams fenced and covenanted for perpetuity.

Nestled amid all this – the homestead stands majestic in restored grandeur. Sympathetically renovated with attention to historic detail, the home features modern comfort and designer finish in the kitchen and bathrooms – well insulated and underfloor heating in all tiled areas. Extended, with two spacious living areas, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, separate shower and toilet, the home received due reward, when named winner of the 2012 New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) residential award for Bay of Plenty/Waikato.

Integrating traditional character with today's flair, this homestead embraces all the whimsy of Chantilly and lace at dinner parties, croquet and wine during garden parties, with Devonshire tea and scones while toasting this tranquillity from the verandah.

Testament to the owners' passion to preserve the land, the home and heritage, Fairview Orchard is a resplendent example of their belief in a sensitive approach to land use and lifestyle. Nature is protected. Gardens are exquisite and embrace this home within sheer serenity. This is lifestyle and income at its best. A profitable kiwifruit orchard, fully managed if desired, plus grazing to do with at will. Complete with a modern three-car garage, mower, Woolshed, toilet and kitchen facilities with a sleep-out accompanying this property's work aspect, all the hard work has been done.

Photo / Supplied.

The time has come to pass this heritage on to another family with the same love and appreciation of the land and Fairview's next chapter. It's an outstanding property, offering an exceptional opportunity for a lifestyle like no other – in an area under the radar, and primed for future exposure and high-end return.

