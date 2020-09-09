Gift memories that will last forever

Papamoa Hikoi. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty are home a huge range of fun visitor attractions

Most offer gift vouchers that make wonderful Christmas presents, with lifetime memories guaranteed.

To get up close and personal with Tauranga’s marine wildlife, including dolphins, seabirds, seals, whales and sharks – plus the occasional sunfish or orca, your first port of call should be Bay Explorer.

Mauao Adventures concentrate on individual and family experiences and specialise in affordable group packages for 10 or more. Offerings include an introduction to Maori history and culture, on Mauao itself or in the moana (sea), where you can also take Stand Up Paddling lessons, privately or in groups.

Get up close and personal with Bay Explorer. Photo / Supplied

Dolphin Seafaris provide close encounters with dolphins in the water – perfect for the family, while Orca Wild Adventures offer dolphin swims, claiming a 99 percent success rate in finding the playful mammals.

AQUA 360 offer thrilling jet ski action, wakeboard, biscuit and ski fun, plus jetski tours targeting Tauranga’s fishing hotspots. For those waiting on shore, there’s an Aqua Dome Package providing harbourside shade, a barbecue, tables and chairs.

If a freshwater adventure appeals, Waimarino Glow Worm Tours runs kayak tours through a spectacular canyon of glow worms, setting off at sunset from Waimarino beside the picturesque Wairoa River.

The keen fishers, divers and outdoors types in your life will love this: Up the coast at Maketu, Muirs Tours run a variety of fishing, diving, golf and hunting tours led by in-the-know locals. Choose a “pick and mix” package or personalised tour. Cookouts and accommodation are available.

If the recipient of your thoughtful gift is a thrillseeker, they’ll be excited at the prospect of a whitewater raft adventure with Riverbug.NZ. Tours rated “mild” to “wild” suit everyone from kids to grandparents, on rivers near Tauranga and in the wider Bay of Plenty.

Riverbug. NZ. Tours rated “mild” to “wild”. Photo / Supplied

Travel Ed believes the best way to understand other cultures is by “doing it”. Their signature 7-hour tour takes you on a time trip, explaining the Bay of Plenty coastline’s fascinating Maori history, spanning centuries. A traditional Maori meal is included.

To experience the Bay of Plenty in a very different way, buckle up with V8 Trike Tours NZ aboard a powerful V8 Chevrolet-powered trike for a scenic ride through Mount Maunganui, Tauranga City and scenic lookouts in the region. More adrenaline thrills are offered by Bay Karts, with petrol-powered karts racing on an outdoor track. Machines suit every age and level of experience, from kids to serious racers.

A more gentle experience is Te Ara Tour’s range of cycle tours, harbour cruises and guided visits along the Wairoa River. Hear the fascinating history of the original inhabitants of Tauranga Moana, with light refreshments provided by The Cider Factorie.

When the weather’s wet, The Cave fun centre at Papamoa Beach is the place to be. Billed as New Zealand’s premier virtual reality studios, The Cave will blow your mind with virtual reality escape rooms, sim racing studios and more.

Christmas gift adventures in the Bay cover land, sea and air. The ultimate thrill is a tandem skydive is with Skydive Tauranga high above one of the most beautiful locations in the country. A video package option is proof you actually did it.

The ultimate thrill - Skydive Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

More airborne adventures are offered by Mt Maunganui-based Helicopter Adventures, with food and wine packages offering lunch at top locations, or thrilling custom-designed scenic flights.

If all this activity leaves your gift recipient feeling famished, Tauranga offers a huge array of foodie tours.

Visiting a variety of locations, Tauranga Tasting Tours highlight the best of local food and drink. Meanwhile, award-winning wineries, boutique breweries and feature in the gourmet tasting tours offered by Tauranga Tasting tours, making a wonderful Christmas gift.

For more inspiration on what to see and do in the Bay, visit bayofplentynz.com