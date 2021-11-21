Fun times in the Eastern Bay

Photo / Supplied.

For interesting and fun travel experiences that don't involve a long journey, look no further than the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

An easy drive from Tauranga, Whakatāne offers a huge range of outdoor activities and is a wonderful destination for family groups and people of all ages.

KG Kayaks is owned by the personable Kenny McCracken, who began his venture at beautiful Ōhiwa Harbour, just across the hill from Whakatāne, 20 years ago.

The family-focused business emphasises kayak safety, with route plans provided, and will appeal to everyone from serious paddlers to school groups and beginners. For businesses, it's a great team building activity.

Kenny says there's a strong fun aspect to his tours and with its six islands and other interesting features, Ōhiwa Harbour makes an ideal location. Prices range from $230 per person for a guided trip to Moutohorā (Whale Island) to just $30 for freedom kayak hire. The mobile operation has several launch sites to accommodate tides and weather. Tours include the Ōhiwa Explorer, a Coastal Adventure and even kayaking by moonlight.

Until six years ago, visits by the public to wildlife sanctuary Moutohorā Island off the coast of Whakatāne were strictly controlled and limited to four a year.

A conservation success story, the island has been transformed over many years from paddocks to native bush, attracting a myriad of native birds - some not often seen on the mainland.

Moutohorā Island Sanctuary tours are offered by Ngāti Awa Tourism and general manager Patrick O'Sullivan says they're ideal for people visiting Whakatāne for even just a day.

Photo / Supplied.

There's bio-security check at Whakatāne wharf before the spacious catamaran sets off for the island, circumnavigating it for a rundown on Moutohorā's fascinating history.

A must for photographers and nature-lovers of all ages, the tour takes in a New Zealand fur seal colony and a two-hour walk reveals incredible views and close-up sightings of birds including the saddleback (tīeke) little brown kiwi, kākāriki, tui, bellbirds, and grey warblers. Numerous seabirds include New Zealand's largest grey-faced petrel colony, and little blue penguins. You'll see native geckos, tuatara lizards and an ancient Maori pa site, as well as enjoying a dip at a hot water beach. Tours are limited to 24 people and require reasonable mobility for getting on and off the boat.

Ngāti Awa offers another wonderful visitor experience centred on the historic, intricately carved Mataatua wharenui (meeting house) near the waterfront at Whakatāne. Providing an especially authentic glimpse of Māori culture, it's built around the intriguing story of the ancestral house of the Ngāti Awa people that was constructed in 1875 to honour Queen Victoria, travelled the world for 100 years, then came home.

The tour includes a moving traditional welcome (pōwhiri) and the award-winning Hiko: Legends Carved in Light presentation.

Options include an express tour for those short on time, but it's worth going for the Know Mataatua Cultural Immersion tour, which includes the spectacular digital light show as well as interactive cultural workshops with haka (war dance) and poi dance lessons, and a hākari, (ceremonial feast) highlighting fresh locally sourced ingredients.

It's a highly recommended experience – and one you won't easily forget.