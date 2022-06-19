Council encourages people to 'go green' when paying their rates

Signing up to receive rates correspondence is quick and easy. Photo / Supplied.

When Bay of Plenty Regional Council sends out its first rates invoice in a couple of months, there's one thing they hope they're doing – and that's not actually sending out a huge number of invoices into letterboxes.

Instead, they hope that the only sending they're doing is of the electronic kind – and that between now and the middle of August Bay of Plenty ratepayers will have signed up via their website to receive their invoice by email.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council's Special Projects Manager Annabel Chappell says as the organisation gets ready for the change to collect its own rates, the public can also get ready as well.

"As we get closer to sending out our annual invoice, we are encouraged by the number of people who have already visited our website and registered their details with us," she says.

"As part of the transition process we have tried to keep things simple for ratepayers who have already signed up via their city or district council, as those people will continue to receive electronic invoices from us. But if you are ready to make the change and reduce the paper that comes into your house, now's the time to do it."

2022 will be the first year the Regional Council has collected its own rates since it was established in 1989. Until now, the region's city and district councils have been contracted to do this work.

"For many ratepayers, the knowledge that they even pay rates to a regional council might be something completely new to them," says Ms Chappell. "It's one of the reasons we're making the change. We have an important role in looking after the environmental management of the region, setting rules and policies that help protect the region's land, air and water.

"We do this work, as well as other mahi, to help ensure this land thrives and survives for future generations, and we can't do that without the support of our communities," she explained.

More information about the change and the work the regional council does that's paid for by rates is available on the Regional Council's website at www.boprc.govt.nz.