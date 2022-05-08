Bay of Plenty Regional Council to collect own rates from August

Change is coming to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council – and they want you to know that if you're a ratepayer in the region it's going to impact you.

From August this year, the Regional Council will be collecting its own rates for the first time since it was established in 1989.

But for many ratepayers, the knowledge that they even pay rates to a regional council might be something completely new to them.

It's one of the reasons they're making the change according to the Regional Council's Special Projects Manager, Annabel Chappell, who recognises that while there are many people across the Bay of Plenty who know what they do, there are still many who have no idea that they're a different organisation to those that provide libraries, local roads or rubbish collection to their communities.

Put broadly, Regional Councils have a role in looking after the environmental management of the region, setting rules and policies that help protect the region's land, air and water.

"We do this work, as well as other mahi, to help ensure this land thrives and survives for future generations, and we can't do that without the support of our communities," she explained.

"But if we're really going to continue to make an impact in this space, we need buy in from our whole community – which is why we're making this change so that we're more visible to the communicates we're working to improve.

Collecting their rates directly is one of the biggest changes in its operations since its establishment, and will mean regional council rates will no longer be paid to a ratepayer's city or district council.

Instead, separate invoices will be sent out to around 150,000 ratepayers (135,000 rating units) in August and September.

Further benefits from the change are expected over coming years as well, according to Ms Chappell.

"We're also expecting to save the ratepayer $6m over the next 10 years with the change."

While overall the biggest change people will see is the separate envelope and invoice come through to them, there are a couple of things people can do now.

The first is to sign up to receive their rates invoices by email – helping to cut down on the amount of paper invoices needing to be sent out in August. Ratepayers who already receive their rates invoices by email from their city or district council will automatically be signed up for this, however with many people receiving other bills and accounts by email, Ms Chappell recommends people add the Regional Council to this group by filling out the form at www.boprc.govt.nz/rates.

People can also register to have a direct debit set up to pay their rates – which can help to spread the cost of the total rates amount over the whole year rather than having to make full payment by the due date in October.

"Setting up a direct debit smooths both the process and the rates payments – making it very much a convenient set and forget option for everyone," she said.

More information about the change and the work the regional council does that's paid for by rates is available on the Regional Council's website at www.boprc.govt.nz.