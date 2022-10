Grab a book for the long weekend at Zonta Club Thames Valley's Bookarama.

Grab a book for the long weekend at Zonta Club Thames Valley's Bookarama.

Zonta Club Thames Valley's Bookarama starts today - Friday, October 21 at 9am.

Grab a book for the long weekend. Most books are $2 each and there are thousands of books to choose from. Many craft books, sport, gardening, autobiographies, collectables, and a huge range of children's books.

It's all here at Bookarama, St James Church Hall, Pahau St, Thames.