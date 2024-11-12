Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Zimbabwean saxophonist Thabani Gapara amped to perform at Totara Street

Aleyna Martinez
By
Multimedia journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
2 mins to read
Jazz saxophonist Thabani Gapara says his new album Dzindza, means "ancestry" in Shona and is a tribute to his African roots. Photo / Flora Driessen

Jazz saxophonist Thabani Gapara says his new album Dzindza, means "ancestry" in Shona and is a tribute to his African roots. Photo / Flora Driessen

New Zealand-based saxophonist Thabani Gapara and his band are back on the road and will be in the Bay of Plenty this month to showcase his latest album, Dzindza.

Meaning “ancestry” in the Shona language, the latest album is a tribute to Gapara’s African roots.

Gapara has toured with some of the country’s most popular acts, including Stan Walker, Katchafire, Corrella, Three Houses Down, The Modern Māori Quartet and House of Shem. He has contributed to projects like Five Minutes of Fame on Whakaata Māori, Symphony, and the Rugby World Cup Sevens theme music.

He was born and raised in Zimbabwe and blends traditional sounds with the bold energy of contemporary jazz.

Gapara’s tour kicked off during the Wellington Jazz Festival last month and he said he looked forward to the Totara Street show in Mount Maunganui on November 28.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We’ve had the pleasure of playing at the Mount twice, the band and I really enjoy bringing the music to the sophisticated Bay of Plenty audience,” Gapara said.

“You guys enjoy live music and checking out something new, which makes the show feel even more exciting.”

His last show in Tauranga was a celebration of Southern African jazz infused with the rhythms of central and southern Africa – “intertwined with classical elements”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gapara said he was known for his flamboyant live performances and audiences could expect an “unforgettable night of rhythm, storytelling and rich musical textures”.

His last appearance, at Auckland’s Tuning Fork, was celebrated for its electrifying atmosphere, which he said brought together listeners from diverse backgrounds.

Jazz saxophonist Thabanai Gapara and band will perform at Totara Street in Mount Maunganui on November 28.
Jazz saxophonist Thabanai Gapara and band will perform at Totara Street in Mount Maunganui on November 28.

We’ve been able to share the new music from the Dzindza album in Wellington for the jazz festival and Nelson for the arts festival to wonderful audiences that have been tremendously receptive,” Gapara said.

“The band and I have really enjoyed playing the show and can’t wait to hit Totara Street.”


Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024, and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.

Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times