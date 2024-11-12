Jazz saxophonist Thabani Gapara says his new album Dzindza, means "ancestry" in Shona and is a tribute to his African roots. Photo / Flora Driessen

Jazz saxophonist Thabani Gapara says his new album Dzindza, means "ancestry" in Shona and is a tribute to his African roots. Photo / Flora Driessen

New Zealand-based saxophonist Thabani Gapara and his band are back on the road and will be in the Bay of Plenty this month to showcase his latest album, Dzindza.

Meaning “ancestry” in the Shona language, the latest album is a tribute to Gapara’s African roots.

Gapara has toured with some of the country’s most popular acts, including Stan Walker, Katchafire, Corrella, Three Houses Down, The Modern Māori Quartet and House of Shem. He has contributed to projects like Five Minutes of Fame on Whakaata Māori, Symphony, and the Rugby World Cup Sevens theme music.

He was born and raised in Zimbabwe and blends traditional sounds with the bold energy of contemporary jazz.

Gapara’s tour kicked off during the Wellington Jazz Festival last month and he said he looked forward to the Totara Street show in Mount Maunganui on November 28.