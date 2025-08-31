Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Zespri job cuts loom as company continues strategic overhaul

Sandra Conchie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Zespri headquarters at Mount Maunganui. Photo / Talia Parker

Zespri headquarters at Mount Maunganui. Photo / Talia Parker

“Future-proofing changes” at grower-owned kiwifruit marketer Zespri were “inevitable”, a Tauranga business leader says.

The Mount Maunganui-headquartered company, which posted a $155.2 million profit last season, has proposed to cut up to 135 roles.

Zespri chief executive officer Jason Te Brake announced on Wednesday that the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save