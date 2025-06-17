Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga City Council job cuts create concerns for serving growing city

Alisha Evans
By
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Tauranga City Council is now reviewing its form, function and leadership structure. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Tauranga City Council is now reviewing its form, function and leadership structure. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Council staff will be expected to “do more with less” after dozens of jobs were cut despite Tauranga’s growing population, a union representative says.

Tauranga City Council has already cut 98 jobs and may cut more with a leadership review now under way.

Slashing the employee budget by $12.3 million

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times