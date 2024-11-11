Zespri is holding a grower vote about the overseas expansion of SunGold.

Zespri has asked its producers to vote on expanding overseas growing operations for SunGold kiwifruit.

In a media statement, the kiwifruit marketing organisation said New Zealand growers were being asked to support the allocation of up to 420 additional hectares of SunGold Kiwifruit per year over six years across Italy, France, Japan, South Korea, and Greece.

This would be subject to an annual review by the Zespri Board to confirm that forecasted demand remained ahead of supply and included the provision of annual reporting to growers.

The statement said Zespri’s five-year outlook confirmed demand for kiwifruit remained strong, but competition continued to intensify.

Zespri chief executive Jason Te Brake said strong demand continued to support New Zealand grower returns and had driven the increased expansion of SunGold licence available to New Zealand growers in 2025 and beyond.