Zespri asks producers to vote on overseas expansion of SunGold kiwifruit

Bay of Plenty Times
Zespri is holding a grower vote about the overseas expansion of SunGold.

Zespri has asked its producers to vote on expanding overseas growing operations for SunGold kiwifruit.

In a media statement, the kiwifruit marketing organisation said New Zealand growers were being asked to support the allocation of up to 420 additional hectares of SunGold Kiwifruit per year over six years across Italy, France, Japan, South Korea, and Greece.

This would be subject to an annual review by the Zespri Board to confirm that forecasted demand remained ahead of supply and included the provision of annual reporting to growers.

The statement said Zespri’s five-year outlook confirmed demand for kiwifruit remained strong, but competition continued to intensify.

Zespri chief executive Jason Te Brake said strong demand continued to support New Zealand grower returns and had driven the increased expansion of SunGold licence available to New Zealand growers in 2025 and beyond.

“But with our competitors strengthening, we need to fill more of the supply-demand gap in the non-New Zealand season to be able to provide 12-month supply to our key customers and consumers, building our brand while holding our shelf space and value until New Zealand kiwifruit returns to market each year,” Te Brake said.

“Planting more SunGold hectares in the Northern Hemisphere is a crucial part of our plans to deliver this and to maintain our position in the category. Having spent a lot of time on the ground with our customers in the last few months, it’s very clear they want more of our kiwifruit, but if they can’t buy from us, they’ll look elsewhere.

“This could put our premium and ultimately New Zealand grower returns at risk over time. There’s been a huge amount of engagement with the industry on the issue and the proposal which very clearly reflects grower views. There is strong support and we’re encouraging growers to vote to ensure they have their say.”

Voting opened at 9am on Monday and those eligible can vote here.


