Former Black Caps cricketer Matt Hart with son Josh. Photo / AIMS Games Media

A "packed out" indoor cricket centre on the sport's Zespri AIMS Games debut was a sure sign the newly-added code was here to stay.

More than 100 cricketers are part of the week-long intermediate-aged sporting tournament for the first time playing at the Bay Indoor Centre in Greerton.

A former Black Caps cricketer has even made an appearance.

Indoor cricket code coordinator Andrew Templer, who owns the Bay Indoor Centre, said the centre was "packed" wall to wall on day one on Monday.

"It was such a great atmosphere."

Templer said he had wanted to get indoor cricket into the tournament for a while.

Many children, including his three sons, played outdoor cricket in the summer, he said.

But due to time, space, and the fact it was out-of-season in September, he said indoor cricket would be a great alternative to outdoor cricket and a great addition to the AIMS.

"It was unrepresented in the AIMS. We have been thinking for years it would benefit the Games."

Indoor cricket code coordinator Andrew Templer filling up the drinks fridge for a busy week at the indoor cricket centre. Photo / AIMS Games Media

The AIMS Games Trust board approved indoor cricket's inclusion in 2021 following applications from Indoor Cricket New Zealand and New Zealand Cricket.

Templer said adding indoor cricket to the AIMS was good for the growth of the game.

"Out of all the teams here playing, we have got 90 per cent who have never played indoor cricket before.

"It has introduced them to a new sport."

He said he expected numbers to grow three times for its second year at AIMS.

"That is about 450 to 500 kids playing indoor cricket."

He said there would be 59 games across the week plus the finals on Friday.

Tournament director Kelly Schischka said they loved sports that added to the flavour of the Zespri AIMS Games.

"Indoor cricket has helped us appeal to another group of young athletes who may not have traditionally been to the tournament.

"Cricket has had a resurgence in the last few years, on the back of the success of the Black Caps and New Zealand hosting the ICC Women's World Cup earlier this year, and the strong field in its debut year really reflects that."

Former New Zealand cricketer Matthew Hart was watching on and said for most of the athletes, it was their first time playing indoor cricket.

"It is a completely new game for them. They have had a couple of practices in the last couple of weeks."

Hart, who was managing his son Josh's St Peter's School Cambridge team, said the AIMS Games was a fun competition for young athletes.

"I love it. It is fun. As long as they are out there doing it."

He said indoor cricket was quite a different game from outdoor cricket and players were getting used to a faster game and having the audience close up.

It was Hart's first time at the AIMS Games and he said the cricketers had been looking forward to it for a while.

"You can just see the excitement on the kids' faces."