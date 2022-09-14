More than 10,000 athletes took part in the Zespri AIMS Games 2022. Photo / Talia Parker

More than 10,000 athletes took part in the Zespri AIMS Games 2022. Photo / Talia Parker

Just four Covid-19 cases were reported among the 25,000 officials, supporters, and intermediate-aged athletes in Tauranga for the Zespri AIMS Games 2022.

The figure has been described by a Covid modeller as "much lower" than what was thought to be prevalent in the community and could have been because many young people were asymptomatic.

But a paediatrician said it was pleasing to see children returning to sporting events such as the AIMS Games as it helped them recover from the mental and social impacts of two years living with Covid restrictions.

The AIMS Games - described as one of the largest sporting championships in the southern hemisphere - returned last week for the first time since 2020.

This year, 350 schools submitted more than 10,000 entries across 23 codes.

Zespri AIMS Games tournament director Kelly Schischka. Photo / Jamie Troughton / Dscribe Media

Tournament director Kelly Schischka said three athletes and one coach had tested positive.

"Obviously the overall case numbers nationally are comparatively low at the moment and we don't know whether that's just because fewer people are testing or whether we have genuinely seen the peak of the Covid wave pass," she said.

"Either way, to only get four cases from all the athletes, officials and supporters in Tauranga is really pleasing."

All children, coaches, managers, officials, teachers and volunteers - regardless of their vaccination status - could participate in the AIMS Games.

A facility for players and supporters to test for Covid was set up at the Bay Oval and RATs (Rapid Antigen Tests) were provided if required.

The tournament's Covid prevention strategies also included Ministry of Health guidelines, hand sanitiser at each venue, regular cleaning and soap stock-ups of all toilets, and disposable masks available across all venues.

Staff, contractors, volunteers, and event attendees were encouraged to stay home if they were unwell and to test if they had any symptoms before attending the games.

Programme lead at Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa, Dion O'Neale, said about 40 per cent of reported infections among young people were asymptomatic.

Many would not know they were infected, he said.

"We see more of that in younger people. The kids that attended were in that age where they could have been affected and did not know it.

"It is almost certain there would have been more infectious people. But they would have likely been mild infections.

"But four out of 10,000 is much lower than what we think the prevalence is in the community."

As of Tuesday, there were 432 active Covid cases in the Bay of Plenty, more than 80,000 had recovered, and 100 deaths had been reported.

A total of 84 new cases had been reported in the past 24 hours.

In the Lakes area, there were 171 active cases, 35,000 had recovered, and 60 deaths had been reported.

A total of 32 new cases had been reported in the last 24 hours.

Nationally, there were 10,846 active cases.

Programme lead at Covid Modelling Aotearoa, Dion O'Neale. Photo / Supplied

Ventilation was key to reducing the spread of the virus, O'Neale said.

Many of the AIMS Games events had been outside.

"That is a low-risk environment. Travelling to and from the event was probably riskier than the event itself."

O'Neale said coming into summer and a "slow decline" of Covid community cases reported meant it was probably the best time to hold an event.

His advice was to encourage and remind people to use RATs, face masks in enclosed spaces, and to test before travelling to and attending any event.

"You don't want to be caught out having to isolate if you are away from home."

He said Monday's announcement that the Covid-19 Protection Framework, or traffic light system, would end at 11.59pm that night had removed some protections and meant it was riskier to host big events.

However, he said AIMS was held at the safest time.

Covid-19 modeller, and University of Canterbury Professor Michael Plank. Photo / Supplied

Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank said the "very low" positive case number was partly a reflection of community cases falling significantly in the past month, particularly among school aged children.

The University of Canterbury Professor said following Ministry of Health guidelines and asking people to do RATs before attending the games would have "certainly played a part" in reducing the number of confirmed cases.

"It is a really good idea for large events like this. Things like doing regular RATs and asking people to do it before they come to such a large event can be one of the most effective tools.

"There is a lesson there."

Dr Jin Russell, a developmental paediatrician in Auckland. Photo / Supplied by Auckland University

Dr Jin Russell, a developmental paediatrician in Auckland, said four Covid cases out of all participants was a "very low number".

Russell said she was pleased to see young people returning to sporting events.

"We need to help young people recover from the mental health and social impacts of the last few years."

She said Covid community cases were driven by the level of community immunity which has been built through infections and vaccines.

Early research suggested young people's immunity was expected to hold longer, she said.

"A considerable number of children and young people are asymptomatic."

Tauranga Intermediate School principal Cameron Mitchell said he was "very impressed" with the way the tournament was run.

Mitchell said Covid guidelines were clearly communicated to the participating schools in helping to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

"It was hugely successful. People using commonsense and following protocols that were in place clearly played a part."