Zain Taikato-Fox, 20, died from critical injuries at Rotorua Hospital in July.

Police have charged four more people in relation to the alleged murder of a Rotorua man.

Zain Taikato Fox, aged 20, died in Rotorua Hospital of critical injuries on July 28.

Last month, 12 people were charged with murdering Fox, following police enquiries and search warrants in Maketū, Rotorua and Whanganui.

Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson said in a statement today a further four people had now been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Two, aged 18 and 62, were due to appear in court today via audio-visual link. The other two, aged 29 and 45, were set to appear in court in Tauranga tomorrow.