People got stuck into painting murals at the afternoon gala. Photo / Mead Norton

People got stuck into painting murals at the afternoon gala. Photo / Mead Norton

A series of events aimed at tackling discrimination have been described by attendees as a "glorious" celebration of Tauranga's rainbow community.

The family gala and gig, part of the YouNity series of events, took place on the waterfront on Saturday - with local secondary school bands and musicians coming together for the cause.

Tiki Taane headlined the gig, which also included performances from Rocky Horror Picture Show creator Richard O'Brien, Ashton Laforteza, Wheriko and Sophie Maude.

A comedy show was held at Baycourt Theatre on Sunday night, with comedians Chris Parker, Ben Hurley, Justine Smith, Michelle A'Court, Corey Gonzales-Macuer, James Mustapic, Donna Brookbanks and Summer Xia taking the stage.

All three events were organised by the newly-created charitable trust YoubeYou to rally support for the city's LGBTQIA+ community.

Jack van Deventer, 10, who attended the afternoon gala with his mum Kim Schibli, said it was "really fun being surrounded by non-judgemental people".

"It felt like a safe space for everyone."

10-year-old Jack van Deventer alongside his mum, Kim Schibli. Photo / Mead Norton

A highlight for the Tahatai Coast School student was a craft area where children could design their own badges.

Tauranga's Fraser Graham described Saturday's events as "glorious", saying he attended with his wife Katie to support the rainbow community.

"We have a trans daughter who is part of the community. Allies are just as important as members of the community themselves.

"We want to support the concept, the vibe and the intent of what it was about. Knowing this event was about inclusion, and showing others within Tauranga that diversity is something to be valued, not attacked."

Graham, who was a teacher, highlighted the importance of creating spaces like this for youth to help show acceptance and grow confidence.

"As teachers, we think it's a really important thing that no matter what, children know they have a safe place where they are among people who accept them and don't want them to change."

He said a highlight for him was seeing the "marvelous" performances by 80-year-old O'Brien and Taane, who gave up their time for free.

He said O'Brien was "belting some absolute blinders", while Taane was all-consuming to watch.

"My wife and I were right up the front, and just the intimacy of seeing the performance was sensational. It was a glorious night."

Fraser and Katie Graham at the family gala on Saturday afternoon. Photo / Mead Norton

He hoped this would be the first of many YouNity events, saying it should grow to become a "regular part of the calendar year for Tauranga".

Co-ordinator Trish Valois said families were flowing into the free afternoon gala.

"It was so well utilised by the public. It was busy, but it wasn't overloaded."

Valois said she felt driven to support queer youth after seeing the media coverage surrounding Bethlehem College earlier this year.

"I have always waved a rainbow flag for all my friends in the queer community."

She said it was a "once in a lifetime" opportunity for her to see O'Brien perform live with Tauranga Boys' College students.

"It was just one of those emotional moments for me."

Organiser Gordy Lockhart, who founded YoubeYou Tauranga Moana, said he was now "more jazzed and keen" to push the initiative further.

"The day was superb - but the main thing was, everybody loved the messaging," he said.

"I don't think any of us would argue that we are not now in a better place to understand and celebrate each other."

Lockhart said the audience at the gig was "on point".

"There was lots of screaming, and it was just hysterical to see such a huge number of people doing the time warp."

He commended the musicians from local high schools who got involved, and said the Tauranga Boys' College band was "just buzzing" after the performance with O'Brien.

People got stuck into painting murals at the afternoon gala. Photo / Mead Norton

"There was nothing that wasn't superb. Everybody on stage was into it - it was just tremendous."

Lockhart said he was now focusing on how to get the charity's "diversity, inclusion, and equity services" up and running.

YoubeYou was formed after Lockhart criticised Bethlehem College for asking school parents to acknowledge its belief that marriage was between a man and a woman.

Its creation was also prompted by the arson attack that destroyed a hub for queer and gender-diverse youth in the city.

A portion of the money raised over the week would go to local secondary schools' queer straight alliance groups.