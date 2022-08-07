Ruby Molloy and Baromey Rous. Photo / Alison Smith

Thames Society of Art members know how much it takes to put your work out there for the first time.

The community of artists has celebrated budding young talent with a generous art prize and coveted exhibition space at their Thames Society of Arts building in Tararu.

"The past committee voted in a huge prize package, $1500 for 1st, $500 for 2nd and $250 for 3rd," says Sue Marsh, President of the Thames Art Gallery.

Only five students came forward with exhibition work, but Sue says the standard is very high and it's hoped the exhibition will draw interest.

Thames High School Art Head of Department Sam Rogers says the opportunity was "a huge deal" for students.

"This year we've only got two Year 13 students in art, and five year 12s. Of those not taking part, they said they didn't feel confident about putting themselves out into the public domain, but the opportunity to exhibit at Tararu is wonderful.

"The Society takes care of the hanging, so for the students it's a chance to see there's a professional world out there and you have to step up to the plate. They can understand more about expectations when you reach a level in your life."

He said it was sometimes difficult for students to let go of their artworks, not just because of the courage to share it.

The school offers painting, drawing, visual art design and photography. It has a website, www.thameshighart.weebly.com showcasing student work.

Baromey Rous and Ruby Molloy are among students who entered and say they are excited at the prospect of someone wanting to take their work home.

"It is exposing, and you can take criticism the wrong way but it's a good way to improve," says Baromey.

Baromey Rous is excited at the prospect of someone wanting to take her work home. Photo / Alison Smith

She says it's unlikely she'd get support from her family if she wanted to take her art further as a career. "I don't think I can pursue it as a career but I would still love to do it as a hobby."

Ruby learned that part of the challenge to exhibit was finding time to produce the work outside of a busy school year.

"The art is really personal so it's scary to put yourself out there, and it's a lot of work too.

"But I'm excited to sell anything, the idea of having art in someone's home is exciting."

A Portrait in Yellow by Ruby Molloy.

1st Prize was Ruby Molloy with " A Portrait in Yellow" , with a prize of $1,500

2nd Prize was Baromey Rous with "Fragments", with a prize of $500

3rd Prize was Ava Leathem with "David, with a prize of $250.

David by Ava Leatham.

•Thames Society of Arts Gallery is at 604 Tararu Rd, Thames Coast, with exhibitions and workshops throughout the year. The Thames High School Exhibition runs until August 12. Judges are Pam Plummer, Win Tyrrell-Baxter and Vaughan Udall.