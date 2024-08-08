He’s right — he was noticed at the highest level. “Arthur has the potential to become a well-known figure in the game,” Bay of Plenty Rugby Referees Club boss, Jackson Reuben-Swinton, said.

‘Little Ref’

Seems he already has that recognition. “At Tai Mitchell, people would come up to me and go: ‘Oh, Little Ref, Little Ref’,” Arthur said.

He quite liked that. “Now Little Ref’s my title. Everyone thinks it’s cool.”

As the moniker suggests, Little Ref is not a big bloke — at 1.54m and 46kg. It’s probably why his Greerton coach moved Arthur, the rugby player when not a rugby ref, from loosie to halfback.

“As a flanker, I enjoyed tackling, rucks, stealing the ball. But as a halfback I touch the ball a lot more.”

And that ability to call and direct play from the base of the scrum is also applied to controlling 30 players as a ref.

Try! A ref with youth and style. Photo: John Borren.

A whistle has its upsides. “You don’t get tackled or smashed.” And it has downsides because, as is the nature of contact sport, players will “try it on”. Arthur’s already had a taste. “… a couple of tough, close, important games where I made a call and people didn’t agree.”

He has his own mechanism for dealing with dissent. “I just tune out from people shouting at me. It’s quite easy when you are out there. Just tune out.”

It never gets too personal, but there might be an intimidating coach who confronts Little Ref after the game.

“They hold on with the handshake, ask what that last call was about.” It can be a bit scary. And so this 13-year-old needs to be assertive, like his vice-like handshake, and have a good rapport with players and captains on the field.

Consulting ‘the bible’

And resilience, according to Dad, Ben Rickard.

“Because you get pushback, you have to develop mental toughness.”

He was the catalyst for Arthur becoming a ref. “I didn’t want to coach so I became a ref.” Arthur watched on, thought it was cool, got the bug and started blowing the whistle himself.

It has added an extra fun dynamic to this father-son rugger relationship. When the boys are out in the car, they’ll use their bible, The Rules of Rugby, to test each other’s knowledge of the game. Perhaps 7c of the tackle law: What must a player do when tackled with the ball?

Wimpish whistling won’t work

“He gets plenty wrong,” the younger Rickard said.

“He gets more right than I do,” admitted elder Rickard. And it has affected their TV viewing. “We used to watch the rugby, now we watch the referee. We see the game differently.”

Sometimes the humble tool of trade, the Acme Thunderer whistle, almost becomes an instrument in the brass section. Because refs practise blowing. “We do. The sound has to be right — firm and authoritative.”

Ben demonstrated a sad little broken trill. That wouldn’t work. Players need to know who’s in control, so wimpish whistling wouldn’t work.

‘Little Ref’ with one of his great All Black heroes, Damien McKenzie. Photo: supplied.

“Young refs cut their teeth on rippa non-contact boys and girls rugby, allowing them to build knowledge and confidence,” says Jackson. They also attend education forums where they’re mentored by experienced referees.

“Several of our referees have gone on to represent at national and international level,” Reuben-Swinton said.

Then there’s a pitch for more refs. Ex-players perhaps, but anyone 13-plus. “Great fun, kids love it, it’s cool,” Arthur said.

“And you make a bit of pocket money. Lovely!”

Are you interested? Email: jackson@boprugby.co.nz.

— SunLive