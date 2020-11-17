Young person approached and made to feel unsafe in Ōtūmoetai, Tauranga

Police are investigating the incident where a young person was spoken to by a person in a vehicle yesterday. Photo / File

A young person was spoken to by a stranger in a vehicle in Ōtūmoetai, "making them feel unsafe".

Police are now investigating the incident.

The police received a report around 9.45am yesterday in the Ōtūmoetai area of someone in a vehicle speaking to a young person and making them feel unsafe.

A social media post by Bellevue School yesterday stated a student from a neighbouring school was allegedly approached by a man driving a grey vehicle, and verbally threatened.

"The police are investigating the incident and asked me to pass on to our community that talking with your children about travelling to and from school safely, is very important," the post read.

A police media spokeswoman said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

She said it was too early in the investigation to share information on any leads they had.



"Police ask locals to be alert, but not alarmed."

Those in the community are asked to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity and report it immediately to the police on 111.