Astoria, selling SPF hydrating facial misters, at their product launch. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Te Puke High School’s Young Enterprise team Astoria has received a financial boost.

Astoria, made up of students Ekkjot Maiihi, Navleen Kaur, Prabjot Kaur, Sieanna Livingstone and Sukhman Kaur, has produced and is marketing SPF hydrating facial misters.

The group has been awarded funding from Tauranga Seed Funding 2023 for their culturally responsive facial mist.

“We often experience daily annoyances when applying sunscreen, such as it being of thick consistency resulting in difficulty and inconvenience rubbing into the skin; this is why we opted to make mist for easy and quick application,” says Ekkjot.

“For us, sunscreen leaves a white cast on the face, this is why we chose to make our product transparent so it can be universally used by everyone.”

The funding will help the team produce more products and continue to build its brand.