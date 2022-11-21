Works begin on Kōpū Marine precinct

The shovels were put to use on the Kōpū waterfront for a sod-turning ceremony to mark the beginning of physical work on the Kopu Marine and Business Project. Photo / Supplied

Hauraki Coromandel District Council says land-based work on the $15.3 million project to build a commercial wharf, commercial boat slipway, recreational boat ramp, parking and new access along King St in Kopu is underway, linking Queen St and Kopu Quay.

The first step is to form the King St access road and associated culvert works. Contractor Fulton Hogan has fenced off the site and begun to remove vegetation. The Hauraki Rail Trail through the site remains open, with safety gates and signage in place requiring cyclists to dismount to cross. The project ecologist, with representatives of Ngāti Maru and Ngaati Whanaunga, has conducted a survey of banded rail bird numbers.

“This is going to make a huge difference to the Thames community, the district and beyond,” says Laurna White, economic development and communications group manager.

“We should see this part of the district take off in the next five years with waterfront development and housing, thanks to this landmark project.”

Construction of the wharf is expected to begin in March 2023 and the entire project should be completed by about May 2024.

