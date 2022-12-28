Voyager 2022 media awards
Windfall for lucky Bay of Plenty Lotto players

Quick Read
Bay of Plenty Lotto players should check their tickets. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Lotto players are being urged to check their tickets after Lotto and Powerball wins struck twice in the area.

A total of nine lucky Lotto players will be ending the festive season on a high after each winning $25,410 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s Lotto draw.

Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $30,356.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets from the Bay of Plenty were sold at My Pharmacy Papamoa Plaza in Papamoa and on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.

A MyLotto player from Taupō also struck it lucky in Lotto’s Second Division.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Powerball First Division was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $10 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $600,000 on Saturday.



