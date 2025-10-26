Advertisement
Wind storm recovery continues for Bay of Plenty avocado growers

Bijou Johnson
Multimedia journalist ·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Katikati avocado growers Eddie and Carol Biesiek and daughter Laura Young (left) are still cleaning up debris after September's storm. Photo / Brydie Thompson

An avocado grower who lost 60% of his crop in September’s devastating windstorm is considering replanting with kiwifruit.

Katikati grower Eddie Biesiek said that, in his view, most growers would “take all the financial hit themselves” from the storm.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has classified the strong winds,

