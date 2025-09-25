Advertisement
Bay of Plenty avocado growers donate windfall fruit after devastating weather

Bijou Johnson
Sixteen RSE workers from Vanuatu packed windfall fruit from Eddie Biesiek's orchard for charity and foodbank donations. Photo / Eddie Biesiek

The Bay of Plenty avocado industry has banded together after “devastating” winds hit more than 400 orchards, with some losing 90% of their fruit.

Growers are working with New Zealand Avocado and the New Zealand Food Network to recover and distribute tonnes of windfall fruit to charities across the region.

