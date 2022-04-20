Nelsy Jordan's artwork varies but one of her influences is cubism. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Nelsy Jordan is a long-time member of Katikati Art Group who curates all the group paintings and changes them monthly.

Nelsy's wide experience of painting makes her a valuable mentor to any artist who needs a tip or two, says group member Kinsa Hays. Nelsy has exhibited her work in Auckland and throughout the Waikato.

Nelsy began painting 39 years ago. She's the crazy one of the group, she says.

"My style is contemporary and realist. All my work comes from my imagination. I like painting because I relax and this allows my mind to come up with wild ideas. They intersect and tumble and gradually out comes a painting.

''Sometimes the subject changes as I instinctively follow the shapes and colours that create a story in my art. This is abstract painting. It's a visual language."

Nelsy initially joined the Waikato Art Society where she learned from a variety of tutors.

Kinsa says the group has an interesting variety of quality work from their local artists for sale to the public at reasonable prices.

''At the Katikati Art Group, artists explore art and painting through a variety of styles. We support and encourage each other.

"With painting classes and more workshops planned we welcome people who want to try their hand at something different. We're all various stages in our art development.''

Note: Katikati Art Group encourages more artists to join the group as numbers are low since Covid-19. Two years ago, they had more then 70 members and are now down to 30.

The group has regular speakers and workshops for artists of all stages. Contact the group via Facebook or check out www.sites.google.com/g.toiohomai.ac.nz/katikati-art-group-gallery

The details

What: Artist Nelsy Jordan

Where: Katikati Art Group Gallery (side of Memorial Hall)

When: Throughout April, Monday to Friday 10am-12pm, Saturday 10am-2pm