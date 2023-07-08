Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Premium

The silent change: What to expect when going through perimenopause

9 minutes to read
By
Carly Gibbs

Weekend writer

Perimenopause: It’s the “big, new topic” women want to talk about, says The Menodoctor Menopause Clinic’s Dr Linda Dear, who shares with Carly Gibbs what women can expect, and what can help with symptoms. Plus,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.