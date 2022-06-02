Whitianga Residents and Ratepayer's Association chairman Len Salt. Photo / supplied

A new waste recovery centre is coming to Whitianga, and the trust responsible needs community volunteers to make it happen.

According to the Mercury Bay Recovery Centre Trust, the Mercury Bay Recovery Centre has received $250,000 from the government's Waste Minimisation Fund for the "infrastructure, plant, and equipment" needed for its development.

The trust said the centre was designed to "reduce the volume of reusable and recyclable products sent to landfill whilst providing local jobs and affordable goods to the community".

"The trustees will also continue to drive waste awareness and minimisation initiatives in the community."

The centre will be built at a site on Moewai Rd and has already established a working relationship with the Thames Seagull Centre and the Thames-Coromandel District Council.

The trust is now seeking volunteers to work with them in making the centre a reality.

Those interested in volunteering can email mbresourcerecoverycentre@gmail.com or go to the trust's Facebook page.

Trust chairman Len Salt told the HC Post in June he was "thrilled to bits" the project has been funded.

"Construction has already started, we've got the design and plan layouts being worked on by [the] council."

He said the centre was expected to "take at least 2000 tonnes a year of building and construction waste out of landfill".

He hoped to create jobs for local people - the Thames recovery centre employs 15 people.

Salt said he had worked closely with the council and the Mercury Bay Community Board to create the centre.

"It's a collaborative thing - we've all got to work together."

He said any profits the centre made would be put back into the community.

"It's a win-win for everyone."