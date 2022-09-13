What's the biggest weakness of Coromandel's candidates?

Candidates for the Thames-Coromandel mayoralty, South East Ward, and Waikato Regional Council. Photo / Alison Smith



From explaining their biggest weaknesses to their posts on social media, candidates at this year's Thames-Coromandel district elections faced astute voter questions at ratepayer-hosted candidate meetings.

Those who fronted throughout last week were asked for their views on Three Waters reform, liaison and accessibility, financial management experience, tsunami sirens, and climate resilience - and that was just the start.

Sentiment around Three Waters reform was a theme, but candidates noted the variety of concerns in each settlement.

At Tairua-Pauanui, part of the South East Ward, disproportionate representation was queried, with voters having two councillors in a ward with more holiday homes than permanent residences.

South East candidate Gary Gotlieb said he'd been criticised for not living permanently on the Coromandel, yet non-resident ratepayers paid the bulk of the rates, made up 65 per cent of property owners in the ward, and barely counted in the representation review in 2021.

Whangamata, Tairua, and Pauanui can elect two councillors, while Mercury Bay and Thames will choose three each, following that review.

"You get some pretty nasty comments about being non-local, but if it wasn't for the out-of-towners you wouldn't have businesses here, you wouldn't have surf clubs, and many of the bach owners are intergenerational families," Gotlieb said. "I have been coming here for over 50 years. What some see as a weakness can be a strength."

All candidates were asked about their biggest weakness.

Mayoral candidate Steve Hart said his biggest weakness was that he was "narrow-minded, pig-headed and single-minded", adding: "Those are also my strong points."

Hart was directly asked if he regretted a social media post where he claimed that climate change was a hoax.

"Climate change is a hoax - absolutely it is," he replied. "We have all been conned, the wool has been pulled over our eyes."

Of other mayoral candidates, Cherie Staples said her weakness was wine.

"I can smell it before I get in the car. When you are working 40 hours you've got to have something."

Eric Carter said his was donuts.

John Freer said he had a "broad mind and a narrow waist that have changed place", and he also wore his heart on his sleeve.

Peter Pinkham said, "We are all quite stupid at times". Trained as a psychotherapist and the former manager of a general hospital, he said he was walking in the Wynyard Quarter in Auckland thinking a stupid thought one day and observing how "together" others around him appeared.

"It occurred to me they [were] probably having stupid thoughts too", he told the audience in Tairua.

Ron Julian said he was a grandfather, and spending time with his grandkids would still be important, therefore that was his biggest weakness.

Len Salt said he talked too much. Asked if he agreed 'yes' or 'no' on Three Waters reform, he directed voters to read his six-page statement on it: "Because it's complex, and anyone who says 'yes' or 'no' as an answer hasn't done their homework."