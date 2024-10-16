The Celebrity Edge ocean liner has 29 bars, restaurants, and lounges, making it a floating resort with a myriad of specialty areas. Photo / Supplied

Child Cancer Foundation; Eves Breakfast & Art Auction 2024. Live auctions of donated items and artwork created by local Child Cancer Foundation children. Door open at 6.30am with breakfast ready upon arrival. Live auctions will start at 7am. Tickets are $60 per person or $550 for a table of 10, and include a continental buffet breakfast and a small donation to the Child Cancer Foundation.

The Rotorua Child Cancer Charity Breakfast and Art Auction is back on Friday. Photo / File

Friday, October 18 - Sunday, October 20: BoP Home and Outdoors Show at Mercury Arena Baypark. More than 200 exhibitors and plenty to do at one buzzing event. Exclusive show deals, live cooking kitchen, show-only deals, discounts, specials and offers. 10am-5pm Friday and Saturday, 10am-4pm Sunday. $10 adults, Children 13 and under free, $8 Supergold cardholders weekend, 2 for 1 tickets Friday.

Saturday, October 19:

Tauranga Domain hosts a home NPC semifinal as the Bay of Plenty Steamers take on Canterbury, from 4.10pm. Bring your whānau, bring your mates, bring your kids for the kids’ zone. Up the Bay! Tickets via boprugby.co.nz.

Koanga Market, The Arts Village Green in Rotorua. Come on down from 9am enjoy local food, art and crafts stalls and of course sounds from local musicians.

Hokohoko Pukapuka Pop up Book Fair, 9am to 3pm. Hosted by Rotorua Sulphur City Lions Club at St Mary’s Church Hall on Ranolf and Seddon St. Books for all ages. $2 per book – kids’ books special pricing on the day. Cash only.

Friday, October 18, to Sunday, October 20: Escape Festival, Tauranga. A biennial readers and writers festival is 10 days of music, theatre, comedy and visual arts. This little festival with big ideas includes literary talks, workshops and live performances across downtown Tauranga venues. More info.

Friday, October 18, to Monday, October 21: Tauranga Moana hosts Toi Kiri: Indigenous Arts Festival at Whareroa Marae and Reserve. Activities include tā moko, tā tatau and skin-marking artists, dance and music performances, traditional art and craft workshops and culinary experiences. General public tickets are $10 a day or free for under-12s.

Tauranga will host Toi Kiri: Indigenous Arts Festival, now in its fifth year.

Saturday, October 19:

Jan Preston’s Boogie Circus at Tauranga Musical Theatre from 7.30pm. See Australasia’s Queen of Boogie Piano hit the stage to promote her latest release, Pianoland , with Australia’s virtuoso of acoustic roots and blues guitar, Nick Charles, and Jan’s husband, swinging percussionist Mike Pullman. Tickets via Eventfinder.

Radius Matua hosts its 11th annual Spring Fete from 9am to 12pm. A day of fun and fundraising with 14 stalls, including pottery made by residents, along with tombola, a white elephant table, cakes, barista coffee, sausage sizzles, and engaging activities for children. 124 Levers Rd.

The Radius Matua 11th Annual Spring Fete is on this Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Friday, October 25, to Sunday, October 27: Fright Fest: Halloween Festival at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre in Rotorua. From spooky theatre tours to interactive movie nights and a glow-in-the-dark disco, there’s something for everyone to enjoy — or fear. Family-friendly and adults-only options. Tickets here.

Jan Preston’s Boogie Circus is coming to Tauranga and Rotorua in October.

Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27: Tauranga Whetū Star Awards at Baycourt. Aotearoa’s prestigious North Island Country Music awards feature live performances on Saturday, and on Sunday a Highly Commended Matinee Concert is being held from 11.00am–2.30pm featuring contestants and special guest artists backed by country band Ngā Whetū.

Wednesday, October 30: Richard O’Brien’s The Kingdom of Bling, Baycourt, 7.30pm. Tickets via eventfinda. Starring O’Brien as The Narrator alongside an extraordinary ensemble cast, this musical offers a wacky, cautionary tale with all the hallmarks of Rocky Horror. Expect giants, a menacing fox, trolls, and the obnoxious king of the land, The He, all backed by a powerful rock band performing original songs.

The Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O’Brien promoting his new theatrical project, The Kingdom of Bling. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Friday, October 25 to Monday, October 28: Nga Hau E Wha National Māori Squash Tournament at the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre.

November

Sunday, November 3:

Swingin’ with the Mighty Wurli at Baycourt’s Addison Theatre from 2pm. Australian organist Scott Harrison has teamed up with the ever-popular Katikatz Jazz band for a musical experience that’ll blend the lively swing of Dixieland jazz, with the grandeur and power of Baycourt’s nearly 100-year-old Wurlitzer theatre organ. Book via Eventfinda, pay what you can. Proceeds support preservation of the organ.

MTB Adventure Quest in Rotorua. This is a two-hour fun team mountain biking challenge in Whakarewarewa Forest. Suitable for littles through to experienced MTBers. Collect as many controls as you can and complete mystery activities for bonus points. obop.org.nz.

The MTB Adventure Quest is suitable for littlies through to experienced mountain bikers.

Thursday, November 7 to Sunday, November 10: Te Puke Art Society Annual Exhibition at Constable’s Gallery. Paintings galore! All sorts of styles and mediums, and subject matter. Oils, watercolours, acrylics, inks and resins, to name a few. Plus amazing quilts, sewing, knitting and crafts.

The Te Puke Art Society annual exhibition will be held at Constable's Gallery on Commerce Street in Te Puke in November.

Saturday, November 9: Annual Migrant Powhiri at Whareroa Marae.

Sunday, November 10:

Mitre 10 Tauranga City to Surf fun run, from Tauranga Marina at Sulphur Pt to Mount Maunganui Main Beach. Take on the Bay of Plenty Times 5km, United Airlines 11km team event or Jarden 21.1km. Enter here.

Toi Rotorua and Arts Village presents Harmonic Resonators. Aotearoa’s finest family band takes the stage at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre for the first time. Enjoy an evening of lush harmonies, country guitar breaks, and delightful banter. Tickets start at $34.99 via Ticketmaster.

Tuesday, November 12: Celtic Illusion, 7.30pm at Baycourt in Tauranga. A breathtaking array of experiences fusing Irish dance, magic and influential flavours of Fosse, Michael Jackson, with a Broadway style.

Thursday, November 14 to Sunday, November 17: 2024 Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival. Get ready to explore the wonderful Bay of Plenty, visit your choice of over 60 beautiful gardens and meet more than 100 magnificent artists.

Saturday, November 16: Trans Pride 2024 at The Historic Village. 11am to 2pm. In support of trans joy, resilience and unity.

Saturday, November 23: Tauranga Smoke, Soper Reserve, Mount Maunganui. Barbecue and rock music festival. Featuring an ensemble of well-known all-Kiwi rock bands headlined by Head Like A Hole and Tadpole, barbecue food from local vendors and a range of drinks.

Headliners Tadpole are performing at Tauranga Smoke 2024.

Regular events

Mondays: Harmony A Plenty have been singing for 20 years. Covid has reduced our numbers. We are inviting men to join and enjoy our 7pm-9pm Monday practice, supper and singouts in Tauranga. If this appeals to you contact Frank 576 3037 or David 576 0575.

Tuesdays:

Rotorua District Cadet Unit Parades – if you’re Year 9 and up, come along to see if you are the next cadet to join the ranks. Where: 23 Geddes Rd, Rotorua, on Tuesdays during school term, 6.15pm to 9pm.

Cards 500 at the Mount Community Hall 12.30pm to 4pm. All welcome. Inquiries to phone 0276586848.

Thursdays:

Rotorua Night Market, weekly at Tutānekai St from 5pm until 9pm. Weather dependent.

The Mount Art group meets every Thursday at St Peter’s Anglican Church hall, 15 Victoria Rd at the Mount, from 9am until noon. Call Merilynn on 0274846874 for more information.

Air Training Corp parade during term weeks from 6.15pm at 23 Geddes Rd. Age 13-plus. Come down and have a look or contact cucdr.75sqn@cadetforces.org.nz for more information. You are welcome to come and have a look.

Cards 500 at the Mount Community Hall 12.30pm to 4pm. All welcome. Inquiries to phone 0276586848.

Fridays:

Friday Night Fun Night at Baywave – enjoy two hours of racing down the hydroslide, bobbing through the waves in our wave pool and bombing off a special platform to the latest tunes for $6 a person. From 6pm to 8pm Fridays, excluding public and school holidays.

Tauranga Night Market at McKinley Park in Tauranga Racecourse. 5pm-8.30pm. Come along for food, small business stalls and entertainment.

Saturdays:

The Little Big Markets — Summer Series: October 20, Tauranga CBD Waterfront, 9am to 2pm.

Rotary Charity Market at Kuirau Park has been operating for 37 years, every Saturday morning, wet or fine, 7am to 2pm. Stalls selling vegetables, a wide range of takeaway food, popcorn, coffee, meat, jewellery, clothing, gift cards, and more. Proceeds are used for various community undertakings. Sites for stalls cost $30.

Tauranga Farmers’ Market rain or shine, 7.45am to noon at Tauranga Primary School.

Kuirau Park Book Sale on first and third Saturdays, from 9am until 1pm in the kiosk near the playground. All proceeds to Rotorua Library.

The Greerton Hall Market on the second and last Saturday of every month from 8am to noon.

Sundays: Waihī Beach Sunday Market 9am to 1pm at Wilson Park.

Daily: Government Gardens Guided Tours, 11am, outside Rotorua Museum.

Fortnightly:

Pakihi Ora Māori Business Network Māori Business Rōpū focused on bringing together and supporting ngā pakihi Māori. Anchored in Māori values, knowledge and cultural practices, dedicated to creating spaces that are mana enhancing. A place where Māori business owners can come together and feel connected through mātauranga. This is a Wednesday fortnightly kaupapa held at Kai Caff Aye, Fenton St, 7.30am to 9am. Visit Pakihi Ora on Facebook for more information.

Monthly:

Muscular Dystrophy Support Group meets the last Sunday of the month at 11am at the Whipped Baker Cafe, Historic Village. Family and friends welcome. Any inquiries to reactn2you@gmail.com.

Sol Markets at Simpson Reserve includes products, services and information from local stallholders that consider sustainability in their business practises. From 9am to 2pm on the first Sunday of the month.

Geyserland Country Music Club meets on the first Wednesday from 1pm to 3pm and the third Sunday of the month from 1pm to 4.30pm at the Rotorua Bowling Club. Non-members $6, children under 13 are free. For more information go to Geyserland Country Music Club Facebook page.

Rotorua UkeBox Ukulele Open Mic and Strum Along. Third Sunday of the month, 3pm to 4.30pm at Te Runanga Tea House. Free to strum or sing along or watch.

Western Bay Crop Swap, a free event for backyard gardeners, home bakers and food foragers to swap and share high-quality local food on the first Saturday of the month, 10am to 11am at SuperGrans Western Bay of Plenty, 14 Jocelyn St, Katikati.

Rotorua Jazz Club meets first Sunday of every month, 4.30pm to 8pm, winter and summer. Rotorua Citizens Club, Arawa St. $20 entry for adults, $2 for juniors. The public is always welcome. For upcoming events and bands go to Rotorua Jazz Club Facebook page or email rotjazzclub@gmail.com.

Historic Village Wellbeing Market on the third Saturday of the month from 10am to 3pm.

Ōmokoroa Market featuring arts and crafts, produce, plants and car boot, plus more. Held on the last Saturday of the month 9am to noon at Ōmokoroa Settlers Hall.

Maketū Market from 7am at Maketū Village Green on the third and fifth Sunday of the month. Vendor stalls $10. Phone Maureen 021 2671 685.

Improv Comedy with The Honest Liars – 16th Ave Theatre. First Saturday of the month 7.30pm to 9pm, entry $15.

BoP Blues Club Jam, first Wednesday of the month, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Rotorua Citizens Club.

Art By Bike Tours, third Saturday of the month, (finishes April 15) 10am, Te Manawa.

Collective Energies Holistic Wellness Market the fourth Saturday of each month 9am to 2pm at the Mount Community Hall, 345 Maunganui Rd, Mount Maunganui. Collective Energies Facebook/Insta. Contact Melanie 027 286 8268 for more information.

