Who will get their hands on the trophy this year?

Whangamatā Tennis and Squash Club's Business House competition is gearing up for the new season.

Quicksand, Plastered, Sets on the Beach, The Seasiders are just some of the tennis teams that have won what is probably Whangamatā's oldest team trophy, The McKillop Cup.

Donated by Max McKillop in 1984, there is a wealth of history, controversy and playing legends surrounding this tournament. Played every Monday night with a gap for Christmas, Business House Tennis builds to a peak in mid-March, where all the teams continue the proud Kiwi tradition of "bring a plate" to the clubrooms as they eagerly await the final winning scores.

After being disrupted by Covid, all the teams are very keen to again hit the court. This year, the Whangamatā club has again come on board as a sponsor and has provided some added incentives.

As Debbie McKillop, 30-year tennis veteran and member of five-time winners "Doubles or Nothing", said: "We have had some wonderful times at the club, some really big nights - it's such a fun, easy way for us workers to wind down a little and, because it's all doubles tennis, it's never too hard on the bodies."

The competition starts on November 7 and all 13 teams are rearing to go.