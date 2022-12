The Grinch nearly stole Christmas. Photo / Supplied

Pictured are some sights from the Whangamata Christmas Parade and Fair that was held on Saturday, December 3. The parade ran along Port Rd before fun and festivities were held at Williamson Park, where bands and kids’ games entertained the crowd, who also filled up at food stalls.





A Coastguard vessel turned into a pirate ship for the parade down Port Rd. Photo / Supplied





The warm weather ensured no one was "shivering their timbers". Photo / Supplied





Mermaids helped the pirates steady the ship. Photo / Supplied





It's a buccaneer's life. Photo / Supplied