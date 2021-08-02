Whangamata carer in town 48 years can't find rental

Baches are harder to rent out according to property managers dealing with changes to Tenancy laws. Photo / Getty Images

After 48 years of working and caring for those in the community of Whangamata, Waka and Hine MacDonald are among those who cannot find a home.

"We've got until 27 August and we've been looking since February," says Hine, who has worked as a carer for 26 years.

"We don't know where else to go at the minute. It's a stalemate."

The couple, aged in their 70s, moved when Waka was given a job as the local postmaster in 1972.

Their landlords advised prior to law changes in February that they wished to take their home back.

The landlords have been extremely patient, extending the deadline to help them find a place.

So far Hine and Waka were offered one prospective rental property and turned it down.

But it may be a regretful decision since she has only had two come up since, and missed out on these.

They are among those living in the town who rent from holiday home owners, impacted by law changes which came into effect on February 11.

A Thames Coromandel District Council report identified greenfield areas that could be readily serviced with infrastructure for residential development of up to 1000 new homes.



But the options - accounting for long-term impacts of climate change and adaptation needs - are in Totara Valley, Matatoki North, Puriri and Kauaeranga Valley.

It follows findings that shows fewer than 40 new houses a year have been built in Thames over the last decade.

The report found potential areas in Totara Valley could be serviced to provide housing within the next 12 months. Additional developable land in Matatoki North is near existing services that could proceed through a plan change process within the next 12-18 months.

A plan change could also be considered to enable housing within Puriri Village over a five to 10-year timeframe that would connect to council's new Puriri water supply due for completion by 2025.

The endorsement of Thames and Surrounds Spatial Plan Strategic and Economic Business Case Report is so housing opportunities aren't missed while long-term planning for the impacts of climate change is under way.

Mayor Sandra Goudie said the $8.2 million business and marine precinct development in Kōpū is already struggling to house staff: "so our situation is urgent."

"This report has all the evidence to support a case for housing acceleration," said Goudie.

"The next steps will involve engagement with iwi and the community on the potential options."