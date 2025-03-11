A resident of a property adjacent to Warren Cole Walkway is fed up with having to decorate her fence with Whakatāne District Council-provided doggy poo bags.
Julie Meekel would like the council to move the dispenser to a position where it would be less tempting for children walking and biking to school to grab them, creating one long streamer from the dispenser to the Landing Road Bridge.
Meekel’s fence is often strewn with what looks like green streamers.
“This is not an early St Patrick’s Day display,” she told the Whakatane Beacon.
“A child riding his bike thought it was hilarious to grab the bags and keep riding along the Warren Cole Walkway.
“This is the result.”
The plastic bags come from the dispenser located at the Powhare St entrance to the walkway. There are others in locations about town, but Meekel believed this to be the one that was targeted as it is right beside where children walk to school.
She said it was a regular occurrence along the walkway, sometimes happening daily. She believed the council checked the bag dispensers every day, replenishing them.