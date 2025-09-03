Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whakatāne Hospital secondary maternity services to resume early 2026

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora says secondary maternity services at Whakatāne Hospital will resume by March/April 2026. The hospital moved to a primary birthing service in January 2025. Photo / Alex Cairns

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora says secondary maternity services at Whakatāne Hospital will resume by March/April 2026. The hospital moved to a primary birthing service in January 2025. Photo / Alex Cairns

Pregnant women in Whakatāne will soon no longer have to go to Tauranga for high-risk births.

Secondary maternity services at Whakatāne Hospital will resume early next year, Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora says.

A specialist workforce shortage led Health NZ to move Whakatāne Hospital to a primary birthing service

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save