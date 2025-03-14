About 650 babies are born at Whakatāne Hospital each year. It is the only hospital in the eastern Bay of Plenty, which has a population of about 55,000 and is slightly over 50% Māori, according to the 2023 Census.

In a statement on March 13, Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora deputy chief executive Te Manawa Taki Cath Cronin assured the communities Whakatāne Hospital served “that we have no intention of closing any clinical services there”.

Cronin said Health NZ had been recruiting nationally and internationally and had had expressions of interest from overseas specialists who were in the recruitment process.

This included interviewing, reference checking and “other processes” to move to New Zealand.

Cronin said secondary obstetric and gynaecology services would recommence at Whakatāne Hospital when Health NZ had recruited senior doctors.

It was considering applications from five specialist doctors, Cronin said.

“This is hoped to be achieved within 12 months, but will depend on the timing required for doctors to relocate to New Zealand and fill all the requirements to work here.”

Whakatāne Hospital has been operating as a primary birthing service since January 15. Photo / Alex Cairns

Cronin said international doctors who accepted roles in New Zealand required Medical Council registration and had to meet visa requirements.

They would also need to meet specialist training and supervision set by the relevant college, she said.

Cronin said Health NZ had been meeting with local leaders, the Iwi Māori Partnership Board and service providers and would work with them to form an Eastern Bay Leadership Group “to redesign sustainable clinical services” across the district.

Support for Eastern Bay families birthing in Tauranga

Cronin said a dedicated ambulance and air transport were available for people who needed to travel to Tauranga.

There was also support for families with food, transport and accommodation costs, “in a simple way with no strings attached”, she said.

Cronin said an 0800 number was available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone with concerns or questions who wanted to speak with a midwife – 0800 429 328.

As of March 1, 48 women from the Eastern Bay have given birth at Tauranga Hospital. Of those, 15 were transferred by ambulance.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.