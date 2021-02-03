Whakaari/White Island: Vent temperatures show massive decline in past year

Gas temperatures in the vent that erupted at Whakaari / White Island in December 2019 have declined considerably, GNS Science say.

Remote monitoring showed temperatures of gas emissions had dropped from over 700C to 300C in the last year and were now similar to temperatures measured in July 2018.

The island volcano off the Bay of Plenty coast erupted on December 9, 2019. Twenty-two people were killed and a further 25 people suffered injuries.

Recent observations from GNS also suggested no eruptive activity had occurred since a series of minor steam explosions on December 29, 2020, and there were no signs of collapse in or near the active vents.

There is little water ponded on the floor of the 1978/90 crater, GNS Science said.

Volcanic steam and gas continued to be emitted from active vents and lava extrusions in

the area that erupted in 2019, however the most recent observations showed the lowest gas emissions measured since the eruption which were now closer to those observed in early-2019.

The Volcanic Alert Level remains at 1. GNS Science and the National Geohazards Monitoring Centre continue to closely monitor Whakaari for further changes in unrest.