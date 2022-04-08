Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Whakaari/White Island memorial golf tournament raises $40,000

6 minutes to read
The brother of Whakaari tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman raises funds for burns units.

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

The brother of a Whakaari/White Island tour guide who died in the eruption is seeing the glass as half-full after raising $75,000 for charity in, technically, two days.

The Whakaari Hayden Marshall-Inman Memorial Golf Tournament

