A plume at Whakaari/White Island captured at 12.30pm by a live monitoring camera at Whakatāne. Image / Earth Sciences NZ

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

30 Oct, 2025 02:39 AM 2 mins to read

A plume at Whakaari/White Island captured at 12.30pm by a live monitoring camera at Whakatāne. Image / Earth Sciences NZ

There was a possible eruption at Whakaari/White Island today, based on webcam observations.

Earth Sciences New Zealand duty volcanologist Agnes Mazot said scientists had raised the volcanic alert level to 3 and the aviation colour code to orange.

The marine volcano is off the coast of Whakatāne in the Bay of Plenty.

Mazot said footage from GeoNet’s Bay of Plenty webcams showed a “possible small, low-energy” eruption about 12.30pm.

“The event seemed to have lasted for a few minutes and is now over.”