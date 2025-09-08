There was no ash in the steam plume and the vent temperature was typical of volcanic unrest rather than eruptive activity.

“Our observations are consistent with moderate to heightened unrest and the Volcanic Alert Level remains at 2.”

While this level mostly denoted volcanic unrest hazards, the potential for an eruption at Whakaari/White Island remained and monitoring would continue.

The small August eruption followed an increase in volcanic activity earlier this year.

It comes as a coronial inquest into the December 9, 2019 Whakaari eruption – which killed 22 people and injured 25 more – will soon begin.

The first phase of the inquest will formally open in Whakatāne on October 3, before continuing in Auckland for six to eight weeks.

It will address events on the day of the eruption, the emergency response and the circumstances of the deaths.

The second phase in 2026 will address matters preceding the eruption, including regulatory oversight of tours to Whakaari and how risks were managed.

The coronial process was put on hold while criminal proceedings relating to the eruption were completed.