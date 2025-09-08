Advertisement
Whakaari/White Island activity settles after small August eruption; coronial inquest to begin

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read

Whakaari/White Island on the day of the observation flight on September 3. Photo / Earth Sciences New Zealand

Eruptive activity on Whakaari/White Island last month was minor and short-lived, new monitoring confirms.

A small eruption was reported on August 28, producing a dark ash plume.

An observation flight recorded only a thin coating of ash on the marine volcano, off the coast of Whakatāne

