That will include the emergency response, medical treatment, and the causes, timings and locations of the 22 deaths.

It begins today with evidence from police detective Simon Nolan, who was one of the first responders on the day of the eruption.

Extensive non-publication orders are in place for many survivors and bereaved family members, preventing them from being identified by the media throughout the inquest.

Coroner Marcus Elliot. Photo / George Heard

Survivors have previously described the extreme trauma they experienced both during the eruption and in the years following.

Many sustained life-altering physical and mental injuries and had to endure multiple reconstructive surgeries.

The second phase will take place next year and cover the regulatory oversight of tours to Whakaari-White Island and the mitigation and communication of risk.

A third phase is also expected.

It comes after a lengthy trial in 2023, in which five tourism companies and government agency GNS Science were convicted and sentenced for their involvement in the disaster.

The islands’ owner, Whakaari Management Limited, was originally fined over $1 million and ordered to pay $4.88 million in reparations, but successfully appealed the decision and had its conviction overturned by the High Court earlier this year.

Boat operator White Island Tours was fined $517,000 and ordered to pay $5 million in reparations.

Helicopter operator Volcanic Air Safaris was fined $500,000 but only ordered to pay $330,000 in reparations.

Two other helicopter operators, Aerius and Kahu NZ, faced substantial fines but were not required to pay any reparations. GNS Science was fined $54,000.