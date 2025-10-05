Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Whakaari-White Island witnesses to start telling their stories at inquest

SunLive
2 mins to read

Whakaari-White Island erupted in December 2019 resulting in the loss of 22 lives and many severe injuries.

Whakaari-White Island erupted in December 2019 resulting in the loss of 22 lives and many severe injuries.

-RNZ

Witness statements at the coronial inquiry into the Whakaari-White Island disaster begin today.

The volcano in Bay of Plenty erupted on December 9, 2019, killing 22 people and seriously injuring 25 more.

A coronial inquest aims to re-establish the facts of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save