Freedom camping restrictions sign at Commerce Lane carpark Te Puke. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Freedom camping education in the Western Bay will get a boost this summer as $76,000 of funding has been set aside for increasing awareness of the proposed new freedom camping rules.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council was awarded the funds from the Freedom Camping Transition Fund managed by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment.

The council’s compliance and monitoring manager, Dougal Elvin, says the funding is welcomed at a time when freedom camping is gaining in popularity within the district, especially over the summer at hot spots including Tuapiro Point, Ōmokoroa and Waihī Beach.

Western Bay’s funding will be allocated to:

■ Summer ambassador and engagement programme

■ Educational signage

■ Educational campaign

The funding means summer ambassadors will be back for the third year running.

Their role is to promote responsible camping and let visitors know what else is on offer in the Western Bay so they get the most out of their time in the area.

This year, ambassadors will also be talking to freedom campers about the proposed legislative changes and where they can find more information, says Dougal.

“We’re lucky to have such a beautiful backyard in the Western Bay and we welcome visitors, including freedom campers who benefit our local economies.

“But it’s important that we let freedom campers know about the proposed new rules, so they can continue to enjoy the Western Bay responsibly and sustainably,” says Dougal.

Freedom Camping must be in a self-contained vehicle, clearly displaying NZS5465:2001 certification. Non-self-contained vehicles and campers with tents must camp in a licensed camping ground to meet the council’s requirements.

The new Freedom Camping Bill was introduced to Parliament on August 25, and is currently at select committee.

The major changes proposed are:

■ Vehicle-based freedom campers must use a certified self-contained vehicle when they stay on council land. This is unless the council designates the site as suitable for non-self-contained vehicles.

■ Establishing a regulated system for the certification and registration of self-contained vehicles.

■ Vehicles must have a fixed toilet to be certified self-contained.

■ Strengthening of the infringement system.

■ Extend the Freedom Camping Act to include land managed by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency and Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand.

The funding received by the council is part of a $10 million nationwide package from the Government for local council transition initiatives to the proposed new freedom camping rules. The proposed bill seeks to reduce the negative impacts of freedom camping and support sustainable freedom camping in New Zealand.



