Western Bay of Plenty Council's newly elected representatives. Photo supplied

Western Bay's new changemakers have kicked off their three-year term.

Mayor James Denyer, 11 councillors and 20 community board members were officially welcomed into the Western Bay of Plenty District Council whānau at its inaugural meeting held in council chambers.

Following a powerful welcome from mana whenua Ngai Tamarawaho, the 32 community representatives, in front of whānau and friends, took the oath of office before finalising the frequency of council meetings and chair appointments to committees.

Mayor James Denyer announced John Scrimgeour as deputy mayor, seeing the fourth term Maketu-Te Puke Ward Councillor continuing the position he held for the last three years under Mayor Garry Webber.

"Having John continue as deputy mayor provides really important continuity during a period of significant change for our district.

"John is well-connected and brings a wealth of experience to the role. So, I'm thrilled he has agreed to work alongside me in this role," says Mayor James.

Four new councillors, Rodney Joyce, Tracey Coxhead, Richard Crawford and Andy Wichers, were also officially sworn in.

They join existing councillors Anne Henry, Allan Sole, Murray Grainger, Margaret Murray-Benge, Don Thwaites, Grant Dally, and John Scrimgeour along with Mayor James.