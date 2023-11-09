Western Bay rural burglaries the target

Rural burglaries, stolen vehicles and investment scams in Katikati and surrounds this past week.

KATIKATI POLICE REPORT

By Sergeant Shane Stokes

October 31-November 7





Burglaries – Rural burglaries have been the focus this week, with three burglaries targeting builders’ tools and chainsaws, one from houses being built in Katikati and two from orchard workshops.

Stolen vehicles — On Friday a stolen vehicle failed to stop for Katikati police on State Highway 2 and was later recovered at an abandoned house.

On Saturday night two vehicles were stolen in Katikati and later recovered.

On November 7 number plates were stolen from a vehicle in Katikati and allegedly used on a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was allegedly used for a petrol drive-off in Te Puna and was later located and recovered.

General: There have been reports of investment scams this week via email, the victims being contacted by phone or emails for investments which are fraudulent.

Apprehensions: Three people this week were arrested for driving while disqualified and had their vehicles impounded.

One person was arrested for the above-mentioned stolen motor vehicle.

Police were alerted to a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road in Katikati and the driver was located and breath tested, they were three times over the legal limit for drink driving.



