Maketu-Te Puke ward councillor Richard Crawford passed away this morning after suffering a heart attack while out biking on Saturday. Photo / Alex Cairns

A Bay of Plenty community is mourning a leader who died after suffering a heart attack while out biking.

Western Bay of Plenty district councillor Richard Crawford passed away this morning after the incident yesterday, the council said in a statement.

Councillors and community board members are “shattered” by the news, Western Bay Mayor James Denyer said.

“The news of his death is a huge shock, and his passing will be felt keenly by his colleagues at [the] council and in the wider Te Puke community.”

Crawford was in his first term as Maketū-Te Puke councillor following one term as chairman of the Te Puke Community Board.

“His contribution at council and previously on the Te Puke Community Board was significant and his commitment to community organisations in Te Puke was much valued,” Denyer said.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Richard Crawford served two terms on the Te Puke Community Board, one as chair.

On behalf of the council, Denyer expressed his deepest sympathies to Richard’s wife, Julie, and his family and friends, adding that he was a “hugely respected” member of council and “his passing leaves a huge gap”.

’Devastated’

Former Maketū Community Board chairman Shane Beech told the Bay of Plenty Times he was devasted by the loss of his close friend.

“He was such an incredible man who was very caring for the community, and got behind lots of organisations,” said Beech, who ran for the Maketū-Te Puke seat in 2022 but withdrew during the race after a heart attack.

“He was always there at the end of the phone and we had lots of good times.”

How to spot a heart attack

If you or a person you know are experiencing the symptoms of a heart attack below, call 111 immediately.

Pain – which may feel like pressure, squeezing or a burning sensation across the front of your chest. It may spread to your neck, shoulder, jaw, back, upper abdomen or either arm. It may last more than a few minutes.

Palpitations (when your heartbeat is unusually strong, fast or uneven).

Fainting, dizziness, sweating, nausea, vomiting or shortness of breath.

Note: It’s important to know that not everyone having a heart attack gets chest pain.

They may have only neck, jaw, ear, arm or upper abdominal discomfort.

Some people complain only of shortness of breath, severe weakness, light-headedness, sweating, or nausea and vomiting.

Older people may just seem to be more confused and not complain of pain at all.

- Source: Ministry of Health



























