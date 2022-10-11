Western Bay reserve grade cricket starts at the weekend.

A full house of 12 teams has entered the WBOPCA Classic Builders Reserve Grade competition for the 2022-23 season.

The dozen WBOPCA Reserve Grade contenders will begin their season-long chase of the trophies over the next two Saturdays with the razzle dazzle action of T20 cricket.

The traditional WBOPCA Reserve first round competition begins on October 29, running until January 28 next year.

The full round-robin is the lead-in to the Classic Builders championship (top six) and plate (bottom six) later in the season.

Once the top and bottom six have been found, the championship/plate qualifying runs from February 11 to March 11 with semifinals on March 18 and the title deciders on March 29.

An extra edge is provided in the first round and championship regular season with the Don Warner Challenge trophy at stake. Otumoetai Cadets will take the challenge prize into the open game of the first round competition.

With the challenge prize up for grabs home and away, the Don Warner prize changed hands six times last season, with Cadets taking the trophy from United Indians in week 16.

Cadets then held onto the trophy for three further weeks of the regular season to keep it over the winter break.

Cadets' victory over United Indians in week 16 was just the entrée to the 2022 WBOPCA Classic Builders Championship Final in late March. In a dramatic encounter, where ball dominated bat, United Indians batted first and were bowled out for just 92.

Amrit Singh stood out like a beacon with 49 runs. The Tauranga Domain based side were made to fight hard for victory, losing eight wickets on the way.

Mount Maunganui, will also have a target on their back for the other WBOPCA Reserve Grade title contenders, after taking out the WBOPCA First Round and T20 competitions last season.

A new format will see the former WBOPCA B Grade standalone competition replaced by WBOPCA Senior Division One, Two and Three competitions. The three new competitions have been brought about by a dramatic increase in senior grassroots player numbers.

Promotion/relegation in all three divisions after the first round and championship competitions will ensure teams find their place in a cricket environment that fits their sides' aspirations.

2022-23 WBOPCA Classic Builders Reserve Grade Entries

Mount Maunganui, Greerton, Cadets, Tauranga Boys College, United Indians, Katikati, Aquinas College, Baaj Sports, Papamoa, Papamoa Kings, Te Puke, Hawks.