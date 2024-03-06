Improvement plans are ready for review of the Beach Rd boat ramp, esplanade foreshore reserve and MacMillan Reserve.

Improvement plans are ready for review of the Beach Rd boat ramp, esplanade foreshore reserve and MacMillan Reserve.

Plans are being floated with the Katikati community for the long-awaited upgrade of the Beach Rd boat ramp.

The proposed transformation, led by Western Bay of Plenty District Council, would make improvements to the Beach Rd boat ramp, esplanade foreshore reserve, MacMillan Reserve, and 294 Beach Rd.

The improvements could include raising and widening the first 30 metres of the boat ramp, installation of cultural and historical features, creating more open green space for new picnic areas, upgrading the public restrooms, and adding more public car parking, including dedicated boat trailer parking.

The council has worked withhapū, Ngāi Tamawhariua and the Katikati Boating Club. ‘’This informed the development of a draft plan that enhances this space, so it meets the diverse needs of the community and incorporating the rich cultural and historical heritage of the area,’’ senior recreational planner Jason Crummer said.

“Katikati’s Beach Rd boat ramp and surrounding area has long served as a popular area for recreational activities for the Katikati community. Whether you’re water enthusiasts, walkers, cyclists, freedom campers, or visitors, this plan has the potential to benefit everyone.

“We invite the Katikati community to share their feedback on the draft concept plan, what improvements could be made, and which aspects are important to them. This feedback will inform decision-making and guides our ongoing work to shape the future of this area,” he said.

Info: For more information and to provide your feedback on the draft concept plan visit haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/beachroad. Hard copies available from Pātuki Manawa Katikati Library and Service Centre and at council offices at Barkes Corner.





The details

What: Katikati’s Beach Rd boat ramp and surrounding area community information event

Where: Beach Road boat ramp

When: March 24, 9am–12pm