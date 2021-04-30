Western Bay of Plenty byelection has its winner

Byelection candidates (clockwise from top) Bill Hedges, Kevin Tohiariki, Griff Cooke, Allan Sole, John Clements, David Marshall, Andrew Hollis, Kim Williams, Bryce Bevin and Rodney Joyce.

Allan Sole has won the Western Bay of Plenty District Council byelection, results this afternoon confirmed.

He will fill the Katikati-Waihi Beach ward vacancy left by the departure of former councillor Christina Humphries. He will represent ward alongside existing councillors Anne Henry and James Denyer.

Sole was one of 10 candidates vying for the role.

He received 693 votes. His nearly rival Rodney Joyce received 643, followed by David Marshall with 595.

Other candidates were discharged Tauranga City Councillor Andrew Hollis with 529 votes, John Clements with 445, Kevin Tohiariki with 200, Bill Hedges with 190, Bryce Bevin with 153, Griff Cooke with 135, and Kim Williams with 110.

Sole will be formally sworn in on May 12.

Final results and more information can be viewed via the councils' website.